Christmas Décor and More sale Nov. 7
Hood River — Plan now to shop at the annual Pre-Christmas Sale at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 Protocol will be followed:
Masks required
Social distancing maintained
20 allowed at one time
The Fellowship Hall (inside the front doors) will be filled with “gently used” ornaments, wreaths, lights, decorations, Santas, snowmen, angels, candles, ceramics, sweaters, coats, hats and gloves — and more.
The Narthex (lobby) of the church will host local artisans and their gifts, and the sale of baked goods prepared by the women of our church will be available in the Vista Room.
“If you can name it, you’ll probably find it there,” said organizers in a press release. “There is something for everyone of every age — and for you, as well. Your support, which we truly appreciate, helps our Outreach Program to fulfill many needs. So, please, take time out for yourself and enjoy the sale.”
Every dollar goes directly to Valley Christian Women’s Fellowship ministries, whose members volunteer on a regular basis to support the thrift store, charitable organizations, and ministries in Gorge communities and beyond.
Partition approved
The Dalles — A request to partition an existing 16,755 square foot parcel located at 2323 E. 14th St. in The Dalles into three parcels of 10,961, 2.954 and 3,840 square feet, has been approved by the Community Development Department of the City of The Dalles. Applicant and owners are Billy and Diana Portwood. As a condition of approval, applicants must submit a plan demonstrating how the property may be further developed to 70 percent of the maximum density allowed, or a total of eight dwelling units.
Oregon Travel survey underway
Gorge — As work begins on developing a new strategic plan that is responsive to Oregon’s ever-dynamic tourism economy, the Oregon Tourism Commission, called Travel Oregon, and the state’s seven official regional destination management organizations, are launching a survey to seek input from communities, local businesses and individuals that drive the state’s tourism economy.
Information collected through the survey will help set strategic direction for Travel Oregon and regional partners. It will also be used to make funding and programmatic decisions in marketing, grants, tourism-related infrastructure, visitor management and more.
The survey, available in both Spanish and English, is now underway. Anyone who is involved in the tourism industry, including business owners, staff, destination organizations, public land managers, policymakers and tribal representatives, is strongly encouraged to complete the survey. The survey is available online at industry.traveloregon.com/stakeholdersurvey2020 until Oct. 30.
Skyline offers flu shot clinic
White Salmon — Skyline Health is offering no-cost flu shots b at its medical clinic located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for flu vaccinations. In addition, those 50 to 75 years of-age can receive a free at-home, non-evasive colon cancer screening kit during their flu shot visit. To make an appointment, call 509-637-2810.
Patients are asked to call the clinic from their vehicle when arriving on Skyline’s campus. Clinic staff will gather information over the phone and give further instructions. If preferred, a patient can receive the flu shot in the convenience of their vehicle. A mask is required and clothing which enables easy access to the top of the arm (or leg for young children) is highly encouraged.
The no-cost flu shots are made available through a grant and will be offered while funds remain available. Insurance will be billed; however, grant funding will be applied to any outstanding balance.
To learn more, call 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth.org/no-cost-flu-clinic.
Site plan received
The Dalles — An application has been received by the Community Development Department of the City of The Dalles requesting approval of a food cart pod at 2638 W. Sixth Street. Applicant is Trevor Manning, and owner is Pomoa Street, LLC. Property owners with 100 feet of the property have been notified, and comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
