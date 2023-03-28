North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) has resumed offering limited COVID-19 vaccines to ages 12 and older. Staffing shortages last fall required a temporary suspension of this important service.
Based on vaccination data for both primary and booster doses and other resource considerations, the clinic at NCPHD will focus on offering the bivalent booster only at this time for ages 12 and older. After current stock of Moderna is used and in order to avoid significant vaccine wastage, NCPHD will only carry the single-dose vials of Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine, which is only available for ages 12 and older.
The website will continue to be updated with guidance on other locations offering primary series and boosters for other age groups.
Vaccinations for all ages are an important component of the work done at NCPHD. They offer all approved vaccines for children and adults. To make an appointment for a vaccine, call 541-506-2600.
For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
