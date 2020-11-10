Rachael Fuller, an official of the city of Hood River, has been elected as an officer of the Oregon City/County Management Association (OCCMA).
During its annual business meeting, OCCMA elected new officers and board members for 2021 at the League of Oregon Cities 95th Annual Conference, which was held virtually.
Seven additional city officials were named to the OCCMA Board of Directors for the calendar year 2021.
Board officers were also selected.
According to a press release, the purpose of the OCCMA is to increase the knowledge and ability of local governments administrators and managers, to promote the exchange of information between the members and to support the functions and the aims of the International City/County Management Association.
OCCMA is an affiliate organization of the League of Oregon Cities (LOC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.