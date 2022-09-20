More than 200 nonprofits have teamed up to raise funds and awareness during Give More 24! Collectively, the group aims to raise $3.5 million during the 24-hour, online giving marathon, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington launched the event in 2013 to build broader support for local causes and build fundraising capacity for area nonprofits. President Matt Morton said the event has seen consistent growth thanks to the generosity of local neighbors and communities who raised more than $3.3 million for 207 nonprofits operating in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties last year.
“Generosity has always been one of our region’s greatest strengths, and we’re hoping the momentum donors and nonprofits have created through Give More 24! will continue this year,” Morton said. “We know times are getting tougher for many, which is precisely when we need to show up for one another and give more as a community.”
The hub for giving during the event is GiveMore24.org, which allows people to find, support and celebrate participating nonprofits. Cause categories allow donors to find new and established nonprofits addressing causes that range from animals and the arts to veterans and youth development. Starting at midnight on Sept. 22, supporters can make donations directly to their favorite causes and watch the giving add up in real-time. To cheer on the nonprofits, donors can also spread the word on social media with the click of a button.
In addition, the website also helps people tap into their networks for greater impact. Supporters can start a personal fundraiser for their favorite charity and rally their friends and family around the cause. Businesses can also participate by launching workplace giving campaigns with tools and resources provided on the website. Morton said every gift has the potential to “give more” on this day thanks to more than $800,0000 in matching funds and nonprofit prizes that have been provided by generous donors and sponsors.
“Generosity happens in our communities every day, but this is a day when we can see that collective tide of goodwill rising,” Morton said. “It’s important because we need to celebrate the contributions we make — nonprofits and neighbors alike — and the impact our giving creates.”
