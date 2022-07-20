Laurance Lake Road (Forest Road 2840) in the Hood River Ranger District is now open, following emergency repairs, according to a press release from Mt. Hood National Forest.
Laurance Lake Road provides access to Kinnikinnick Campground, Laurance Lake Day Use Area, and several trails in the Hood River Ranger District.
While the Eliot Creek washout has been repaired, Laurance Lake Road is still extremely rough and narrow. Forest engineers recommend travel by high clearance vehicles only, and highly discourage trailers.
Laurance Lake Road has been closed for public safety due to a road washout at Eliot Creek. Crews recently completed work, which included installation of two culverts at the creek crossing. Campsites at Kinnikinnick Campground are now open and available for reservation at Recreation.gov.
The crossing over Eliot Creek is a flood-prone area, primarily due to melted water and erosion from Eliot Glacier on Mount Hood’s north side. In spring the fast-moving water carries rock, silt, and other debris down the mountain and into streams. Erosion from the snowmelt creates unstable ground and stream washouts, specifically at this section of Eliot Creek.
For more information about conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the Mount Hood website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.