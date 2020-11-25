Just the other day, it was Friday the 13th and you know what that means. On that ominous day, Governor Kate Brown put Oregon in another “freeze,” this time for two weeks to combat an uptick of coronavirus infections. It goes without saying that this year has been very trying but we support this effort to save lives. Hang in there, we will get through this.
In other big news, last week three of our fun and competitive tenpin bowling leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes produced interim winners.
Tinman Heating took round 1 in the Monday night Industrial league, winning by 8.5 points. Going into the final night of matches in round one, Tinman was in second place, just a half-point out of first. They bowled well, winning 18 points whereas the leaders only got 9, which catapulted Tinman to win round 1. Congratulations to the Tinman trio, Eric Dunn, Randy Tumlinson and Travis Adams. Not only is it not easy to win in league action but taking a round gives a team an advantage in the bracket roll-off in this league for the overall championship at the end of the season. This is an important win for Tinman Heating. Nice going!
Team Nishi has bowled so well they have an insurmountable lead and wrapped up the first half of the Tuesday Nite Mixed league even though there is still one week left to go. Congrats to the seemingly ever-present dynamic Nishi foursome, Joey Sheirbon, Kristen Kawachi, Janet Kawachi and Stuart Kawachi. By winning the first half, Team Nishi earns the right to join a 4-team roll-off for the league championship at the end of the season. That is big stuff, kudos to this fantastic foursome!
Hood River Sports Club took round 1 in the hot shot Fraternal league. We are talking some big-time “Reggies” here. Check this out. The Sports Club was leading the league by a mere 2 points going into the final week’s matches, which, by the way, involved a position round, meaning that the first place team bowled against the second place team and the third place team bowled against the fourth place team and so on. This is about as tough as it gets, you better be on your game when you face your closest pursuers in a winner take all match.
The top match was Sports Club vs. BB’s. Well, the Sports Club trio got right to it, anchorman Josh Worth, who is having a great season, fired that speedy sphere of his like the power arms on his favorite world champion Los Angeles Dodgers and jumped off with a big string of 8 strikes in a row. In his head-to-head match, Josh finished with a gaudy 257 game that buried perennial all-star and ace bowler Jeff Miller. The Sports Clubbers won 6 of 7 points in the first game.
Ted Rosenberg rose up and carried the BB’s in the second game match with a beautiful, clean 221 game which they won 5-2. That put the BB’s just a mere 3 points behind the Sports Club for first place in round 1. The BB’s needed to take 4 points in the third game match and win total pins by 129 sticks to win the round.
That was a tall order which was not to be, not this night, not even close. Sealing the deal, all-star Bernie Keys stepped up in that last game, rolling her patented down and in pocket pounding ball like a Lewis Hamilton Formula One race car, booming strike after strike, finishing with a huge clutch 255 game. And, for the icing on the cake, teammate Ken Kramer also turned into a beast, chipping in a nasty 222 game.
When the sawdust, settled the Hood River Sports Club had shellacked the BB’s 18-7 to win round 1. In fact, they beat up on the BB’s so bad that 6th Street Bistro slipped into second place for the round. That was mainly due to their mainstay, all-star Jeremy Bloom, who fired a huge 730 three game series that included glitzy 266 and 265 games! Jeremy, whose game is pure finesse, pretty much down the middle with an incredible light, deft touch on his release, is such a nice guy and so easy going he’s almost invisible except for the fact every time you see him, he strikes. Mr. Bloom is now carrying a heady 224 average and has become the highest average bowler in town! Folks, we bowl league because the action does not get any better than this.
LEAGUE REPORTS
Monday night Industrial:
Jeff Miller 263, 248, 246, 237 games and 731 series
Patrick Olson 258, 245 games and 672 series
Matt Hodges 258 game and 670 series
Joey Sheirbon 663 series
Quinton Cox 243 game and 660 series
Mike Bosse 243 game
Randy Nieto 243 game
Nancy Asai 205 game
Tuesday Nite Mixed:
Chad Mason 269,235 games and 650,670 series
Patrick Olson 268 game
Joey Sheirbon 244 game
Jeremy Bloom 235 game
Nancy Asai 220 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies:
Mike Parke 236, 204 games and 609 series
Bernie Keys 217, 203 games and 605 series
Mick Sherrell 215 game
Tony Teschner 212, 209 games
Lynn Spellman 210 game
Patrick Olson 208 game
John Lyon 208 game
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Jeremy Bloom 266, 265 games and 730 series
Patrick Olson 257 game and 670 series
Bernie Keys 255 game and 606 series
Josh Worth 257 game
Levi Phelps 246 game
Jeff Miller 243 game
Stan Pratnicki 238 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies:
Paul Dethman 209 game
