HOOD RIVER — Waucoma Bookstore and Knot Another Hat are hosting author and designer Marie Greene for a book signing on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knot Another Hat, 11 Third St., No. 103.
Greene will be signing her new book “The Joy of Yarn: Your Stash Solution for Curating, Organizing and Using Your Yarn,” which includes 10 knitting patterns. Books will be available for purchase at the event. More information at waucomabookstore.com/event/book-signing-marie-greene-joy-yarn.
About the book and author
Every knitter knows the innate joy of purchasing yarn, and many also know the stress and shame that come with an out-of-control stash. Bestselling author, designer and educator, Greene will change your outlook on buying, organizing and using your yarn for good. With this tried-and-true guide, you’ll rediscover the joy in your stash — no yarn diets necessary! — as you learn to find inspiration in the yarn you already have, shop for skeins you’ll actually use and organize it all for maximum creativity.
Greene is an independent knitwear designer and knitting educator. The founder of Olive Knits and Knit Camp, she has helped knitters around the world gain control of their yarn stashes through her Stash Sprint workshop. She is also the bestselling author of “Seamless Knit Sweaters in 2 Weeks,” and “Knit Shawls & Wraps in 1 Week.” She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband.
