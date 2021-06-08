HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley High School will double the size of its summer school program and offer students more options to regain credit, participate in experiential learning classes, and get back on track for graduation this year.
The summer program will run from July 6-30, weekdays, with full- and half-day options for students. Meals,bus transportation, and attendance incentives are provided.
This year, the high school has scheduled 12 experiential learning classes, in which students can earn credit while learning real-world skills. From cooking, to fishing, to sports and art options, and even an opportunity to start earning a pilot’s license, these classes give students the chance to “learn by doing” said Summer Program Director Jim Donnelly.
“We want our summer school program to have a different feel for students, especially after doing a lot of technology-based learning,” Donnelly said. “The more we can get them working and learning hands-on, the better.”
Students will earn elective credit for the hands-on classes. They will also work in small groups with teachers and staff to complete classes and recover credits they need for on-time graduation. Students will have personal support from a dedicated staff member to get back on track, Donnelly said.
“Our schools and students have experienced immense challenges across the board this year,” said HRVHS Principal Columba Jones. “In some cases, students were not able to earn the expected number of credits for their class year, and are behind in making progress toward graduation.”
“We really want to see students be able to start next school year fresh,” Donnelly said. “Summer is the quickest way for students to get caught up.”
Donnelly said schools understand that work, vacation, childcare and family are all important aspects of summer, and the staff is willing to work with students and families who have conflicts.
“The goal is to serve as many students as we can,” Donnelly said. “We want to move forward to next year with everyone together and summer school will be important for some students to be able to do that.”
To sign up for summer school at HRVHS, go to the high school website, hrvhs.com, or contact the school at 541-386-4500.
