Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute as its December Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end -of- year final cash award in May. The lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.
