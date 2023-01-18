Hood River Elks Lodge 1507

Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute.

 Contributed photo

Hood River Elks Lodge 1507 has selected Hood River Valley High School seniors Elise Davis and Lara Clute as its December Students of the Month. Each received a cash award and are eligible to win an end -of- year final cash award in May. The lodge chooses two Hood River senior students per month based on the students’ community service, academics, and extracurricular involvement.