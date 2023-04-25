Hood River County School District, Position #5
Brenda Bounds
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the school board?
As a parent who has went through the school system with my children, from K-12 I have seen many things. I would love for things to be more transparent and open/better communication for those who have entrusted the public school system with their most precious gifts (children). I have recently started volunteering at the Parkdale Elementary School in the SMART reading program. I have found it very inspiring. There is no doubt the kids are eager to learn.
2. What do you hope to bring to the school board?
I hope to bring a fresh new set of eyes to the problems that may be facing our school district. I want to make sure that parents are involved. There is no one that will love these children more than their parents. Parents know what makes their children respond and what is in their best interest. So, I hope to bring honor to the parents as I endeavor to make sure that their voices are heard and respected.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues face by our schools and how do you plan to tackle them?
I know that finances are always an issue when trying to give the students the best place to learn and provide the teachers with the things they need to be successful. As a new member of the HRCSD Budget Committee, I plan to do my best to look at the numbers and be as thoughtful as possible when making decisions. I am a small business owner and a retired nurse and would use those attributes to help make the best choices.
But the biggest issue is the atmosphere in which these students are learning in. Kids learn best in an environment that is safe. It needs to be one in which there are no biases, political motivations or ideologies that are not always shared. Kids need a safe place to learn and be loved no matter what. A student, I believe, learns the best in an environment that is unbiased and teaching them to critically think for themselves. A parent’s involvement I believe will always bring the best outcome.
4. Nationally, there are a lot of questions regarding the appropriateness of some curriculum. Do you have any concerns with the curriculum in our schools? If so, what are they?
There is obviously a lot of curricula in the school. However there are subjects (ideals/beliefs) being taught in some classes that do not always reflect the beliefs of the parents. If there is a potential controversial subject then it should always be brought before the parents, it is for them to decide before it is taught. They should have the choice of being able to opt their child out. No one know what is best for these kids more than their loving parents/guardians. The Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 409, with bipartisan support. It is a good start to bring more transparency to school curricula. SB 409 requires school districts to post a link to the Oregon Department of Education website, where parents can view materials approved at the state level. However, it does not require districts to post links to curricula and materials adopted by the districts themselves, but my hope is that the HRCSD would also opt to do this.
