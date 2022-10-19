History Museum of Hood River County presents Hidden History: Music in the Gorge with Mark Steighner on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., in person or on Zoom (bit.ly/3PDTtby).
Steighner, founder and artistic director emeritus of the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, will outline the history of CGOA from its founding in 2005 to the present, highlighting performances and events from the past 17 years and looking ahead to the future season.
This is a free, in person event; a $10 donation is appreciated. Participants will also be able to view the current exhibit on Nisei World War II veterans — also for free.
The museum is located at 300 E Port Marina Drive, Hood River.
