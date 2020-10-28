featured Halloween Contest Winners Named Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 “Hood River Ghosts of Halloween Past,” featuring Elwin Fujikawa, now 8, Margaret Fujikawa, now 6, and good friend Maria Alberts, now 4, all of of Hood River. Submitted by Laura Ferrara Deputy Alden, age 3. Submitted by Meghan Whitlock Superheroes Hunter, 2, and Mason, 4. Submitted by Jordyn Weekly Josephine Fenwick, pictured at age 2 and a half, of The Dalles. Submitted by Eliot Fenwick Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four winning photos were selected in Columbia Gorge News’ Halloween Photo Contest. Each winner will receive gift certificates to Pietros Pizza. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Contest Halloween Sport News Winner Gift Certificate Columbia Recommended for you More from this section +5 Learning at a distance: ‘It’s not easy’: Families maneuver school, work and equity concerns +2 Indian Giveaway HRCSD targets reopening schools Top Jobs PAYROLL SPECIALIST/ OFFICE MANAGER Bus Driver DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR City of PUBLIC WORKS WORKER Performs Mid-Columbia Children's Council BUS DRIVER The Link ANUNCIOS DE TRABAJO DE CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I View all jobs Headlines straight to your inbox! News and Info from our Community Partners Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesObituary: Kurtis DugganObituary: Jimmy GuthrieLearning at a distance: ‘It’s not easy’: Families maneuver school, work and equity concernsObituary: Jim MahaffeyHR man dies in crash near ParkdaleService announcement: Kraig HullDeaths and services, Oct. 21Gorge Fruit and Craft FairObituary: Maria Bartola AcevedoYouth Center reopens in White Salmon Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Hood River Bike Trains Winners of Columbia Gorge Quilters Guild virtual quilt show announced Gorge Soroptimists offer cash grants Klickitat County inmate, deputy test positive for COVID-19 Winter burn regulations in effect Wasco, Sherman county districts preparing for on-site learning COVID-19 rapid tests distributed Miller appointed to council Upcoming Events Oct 28 Hood River County Library Trick-or-Treat Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 Free Agricultural Pesticide Collection Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 Yoga Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 The Dalles Rotary Club virtual meeting Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 28 Death Café Wed, Oct 28, 2020 Oct 29 Mt. Hood Town Hall Donation Campaign Thu, Oct 29, 2020 Oct 29 Hood River County Library Trick-or-Treat Thu, Oct 29, 2020 Oct 29 Free Agricultural Pesticide Collection Thu, Oct 29, 2020 Oct 29 The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings Thu, Oct 29, 2020
