A modified Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair took place at the Hood River County Fairgrounds this past weekend, Oct. 16-17, with some COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Painters-tape arrows on the floor guided shoppers on a one-way route through each fair building, hand sanitizer stations were provided at each entrance, some booths were set up outside, and both shoppers and vendors alike were required to wear face masks while indoors. 

