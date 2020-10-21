A modified Gorge Fruit and Craft Fair took place at the Hood River County Fairgrounds this past weekend, Oct. 16-17, with some COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Painters-tape arrows on the floor guided shoppers on a one-way route through each fair building, hand sanitizer stations were provided at each entrance, some booths were set up outside, and both shoppers and vendors alike were required to wear face masks while indoors.
Recommended for you
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- First Hood River County COVID-19 fatality reported
- Flagstone residents removed from facility
- Obituary: Tim Boyette
- Mugen Noodle Bar blends culinary traditions
- Obituary: Donald Carpenter
- Obituary: Jimmy Guthrie
- A long struggle for space: Warming shelters transition to a non-congregate, socially-distant model
- Downtown trick-or-treat events canceled
- Obituary: Kraig Hull
- Obituary: Lillian Hutson
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Police reports, Oct. 21 edition
- Hay bank helps wildfire evacuees
- Senior Living: Your mind is an amazing thing
- Glenwood News: Get ready for ‘Shoebox Season,’ cattle on the road
- Learning at a distance: ‘It’s not easy’: Families maneuver school, work and equity concerns
- Lyle Community News: Dallesport-Murdock Fire Dept. will hold Halloween open house
- Candidate profiles: US Senate district #3, Washington
- Candidate profiles:Klickitat County Commissioner District #3
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.