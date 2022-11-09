Unofficial district results in the General Election, Nov. 8, 2022, as of 10 a.m. Nov. 9, from the Secretary of State's office:

State Senator, 26th District

Raz Mason, Democrat, Indepent: 43.66%, 20,397 votes

Daniel G. Bonham, Repubican: 56.23%, 26,274 votes

State Representative, 57th District

Greg Smith, Republican, Democrat: 97.50%, 16,572 votes

State Representative, 52nd District

Darcy Long, Democrat, Independent, Working Familes: 49.19%, 13,346 votes

Jeff Helfrich, Repubican: 50,68%, 13,750 votes

US Senator

Jo Rae Perkins, Republican, Constitution: 42.05%, 601,668

Ron Wyden, Democrat, Independent: 55.15%, 788,952

US Representative, 2nd District

Joe Yetter, Democrat: 33.01%, 88,693

Cliff S. Bentz, Republican: 66.84%, 179,619