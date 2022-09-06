“Get Ready The Dalles,” a longstanding emergency preparedness event held yearly in The Dalles, is back after a pandemic hiatus. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, at 1400 W. 8th St.
At the “Get Ready” event, sponsored by Northwest Natural Gas, local experts will have information about preparedness for various kinds of emergencies. The first 300 people at this popular event will also receive a free lunch.
North Central Public Health District will be handing out free collapsible water jugs and funnels (while supplies last), and information about what to do if you receive a boil water notice.
The Oregon Health Authority will also be at the event, hosting a free vaccine clinic offering COVID-19 vaccines, including a limited supply of the new Novavax vaccine. Novavax uses a longstanding vaccine technology that has been around for more than 30 years, and is used to make other vaccines including those for flu, hepatitis B and whooping cough. It is hoped that this vaccine will be more appealing to those who were hesitant about the new technologies in other COVID-19 vaccines.
Also offered will be Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Everyone ages 6 months and older is eligible for the vaccine, and all doses, from first dose to booster, will be offered.
