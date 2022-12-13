THE DALLES — With record levels of flu nationwide, and an increase in COVID cases, the best present you can give yourself and your family for the holidays is to head to a free, three-day vaccine clinic Dec. 15-17 and boost your immune system.
The clinic runs this Thursday through Saturday in The Dalles at 523 E. Third St., at the former Griffith Motors building, across from Sawyer’s Ace Hardware and Grinders Coffee. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. No appointment, insurance, or ID is needed.
The clinic will have three COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and the newer Novavax vaccine.
It will offer all doses, from primary doses (everyone ages 6 months and older is eligible) to the updated booster dose, which is available for everyone 5 and older. The updated booster can be given two months after your last dose.
And while this clinic will have the regular-dose flu shot available, it will not have the shot formulated for seniors. The JYNNEOS vaccine against monkeypox is also available.
The free clinic is provided by the Oregon Health Authority and North Central Public Health District.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit www.ncphd.org or find them on Facebook.
