Apply by Sept. 1 for special t-shirt
THE DALLES — The annual Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show, in its 30th year, is scheduled for Oct. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fort Dalles Riders’ Arena, 1023 Irvine St., The Dalles. The entry fees and sponsorships go toward the college scholarship fund awarded to graduating high school seniors who are also members of the Fort Dalles Junior Riders. Sponsors at a specified level will receive a commemorative banner.
Entries for the show postmarked by Sept. 1 will be given a specially designed free t-shirt for the event. Entries will also be taken the day of the show, Oct. 1.
“With numerous classes, competitors throughout the Northwest can anticipate vying for ribbons and buckles,” the release said.
New awards this year are a hand-tooled saddle from Corriente Saddlery in El Paso, Texas, presented to the Over-All High Point competitor, with a second award being a trophy in memory of Jackie Fulps.
Fun for spectators and contestants is the “Stick Horses,” for ages six and under.
Admission is free to spectators for the Oct. 1 all-day event. Lunch may be purchased at the Club House.
Inquiries about classes, entry fees and sponsorships may be directed to Show Manager and Secretary Vicki Sallee at 541-993-7900 or e-mail vasalle@gmail.com.
About the Fulps
Duane and Jackie Fulps, with homes in The Dalles and Mosier, were both accredited Oregon Horsemen Association judges with Duane acting as an accredited judge for the American Paint Horse Association, a press release said.
“Both were strong supporters of the Fort Dalles Riders, were founding members of the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association, were well-known in equine communities for their knowledge and skills, both sharing their love for horses through lessons and clinics,” said the release.
According to the release, Jackie was honored in 1977 by being the Grand Marshall of the Fort Dalles Days Parade. After Duane’s passing in 1992, Jackie moved to the Oregon Coast in 1999 to be closer to son Lynn and family. Jackie passed away on June 1 of this year after an extended illness.
