HOOD RIVER — Going back to school can be hard.
Cascade Locks PTO, Cascade Locks Elementary, Wy’east Middle School, Migrant Education Oregon, Hood River County School District and Hood River County Prevention are partnering to make the start of the school year a little easier.
On Aug. 21, “Hair Because We Care” comes to Cascade Locks Elementary School’s gym from 1-6 p.m.; on Aug. 25, the event will be held in Wy’east Middle School’s gym, also from 1-6 p.m. Appointments can be made via QR code (see this page) or by calling Nubia Sanchez at 541-806-4006. The event is open to all students.
“We are hoping for students and their families to feel supported as they prepare to go back to school,” said Belinda Ballah, director, Hood River County Prevention. “It can be expensive to purchase school supplies, clothes and all the stuff that goes into being ready for a new year. Having the ability to get a new haircut that makes a student feel good about themselves can go a long way in their self-esteem.”
Students can also get a manicure — or put tinsel in their hair — as well as information on how to get involved in clubs at the middle and high school level. Additionally, each student will receive a goodie bag.
Families will receive information on parenting workshops and other community resources, and there will be giveaways sponsored by local businesses. Light snacks will be provided.
Ballah said many students have already signed up, and more volunteer hairdressers and barbers are needed on both (or either) days from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Donations of hygiene products (such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes), school supplies and raffle items are also being sought; drop off at the county prevention office, 309 State St., Hood River (first floor) or call Sanchez at the number above to arrange for pick-up.
Free Clothes for Kids event
St. Mark's Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering its Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon; enter through the 11th Street door, which leads inside the church. As in years past, clothing for school-aged children, K-12, will fill the pews, as well as a limited number of infant and preschool items. All clothing has been washed prior to the event, and pew markers — boy or girl and sizes — make the items easy to find.
