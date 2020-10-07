The Nov. 3 General Election is less than a month away.
Dates and details to keep in mind:
- Most ballots for Oregon and Washington will be mailed on Oct. 14.
- The deadline for Oregon voters to register is Oct. 13.
- The deadline for Washington voters is Oct. 16.
To register to vote in Oregon, update your registration, or change your political party go to oregonvotes.gov. To register to vote in Washington, go to olvr.votewa.gov.
The Hood River County Chamber is hosting a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. with District 52 State Representative, mayoral and city council candidates. The chamber will randomly choose questions from the community.
To attend the Zoom meeting, go to Hood River Candidate Forum at zoom.us/j/96283641529; meeting ID: 962 8364 1529.
The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Great Skot Productions will be airing a Candidates Forum on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. This pre-recorded event will be streamed on the Chamber’s YouTube Channel, website and on Facebook. Only positions with contested seats will be interviewed. Rodger Nichols will be asking the questions in an interview format. Each candidate will be asked the same questions and will be given the same amount of time to answer.
Submit your questions to membership@thedalleschamber.com.
Some ballot measures will also be up to voters in their areas.
These include:
- South Wasco County School District, $4 million bond for improving school facilities.
- Hood River County, proposal to adopt a revised Home Rule Charter, the first update since 2008.
- City of Cascade Locks is asking for a price increase for some cemetery fees.
