Hood River Valley dug itself too big a second-quarter hole and the result was a 74-61 loss Friday, March 4 in the first round of the Class 5A boys basketball state playoffs at Eagle Point.
HRV (13-9) fell behind 38-19 after two quarters and never got closer than 12 points in the second half. Eagle Point held off the Eagles, the No. 2 team from the Intermountain Conference, by making 16 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter. Eagle Point (18-7, and also the Eagles) advances to the eight-team 5A tournament March 9-12 at Oregon State University.
Hood River was within 12 points, 45-33, less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Tommy Ziegler hit a 3-pointer. But HRV would get no closer the rest of the game.
Senior Emanuel Romero led HRV with a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers and 11-for-11 free throws. He hit two from the charity stripe with 1:59 on the clock to pull Hood River within 67-52. But following an Eagle Point turnover, Romero fouled out when he attempted to rebound his own miss.
Eagle Point was led by 6-foot-4 senior wing Brennen Neyt, who scored 24 points; teammates Mickey Redondo and reserve guard Adan Quintero added 13 apiece. Neyt scored 11 points in the second quarter, where the host team held a 24-11 advantage.
Eagle Point plays a first-round game March 9 against Eugene’s Churchill, which won its tournament play-in game Friday, 59-24, over visiting The Dalles.
Commented