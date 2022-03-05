Hood River Valley dug itself too big a second-quarter hole and the result was a 74-61 loss Friday, March 4 in the first round of the Class 5A boys basketball state playoffs at Eagle Point.

1R4A8849.jpg

Senior forward Tommy Ziegler shoots a three-pointer while the Hood River Valley bench looks on. Ziegler scored 11 points in HRV’s loss to 6A Lincoln on Dec. 10.

HRV (13-9) fell behind 38-19 after two quarters and never got closer than 12 points in the second half. Eagle Point held off the Eagles, the No. 2 team from the Intermountain Conference, by making 16 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter. Eagle Point (18-7, and also the Eagles) advances to the eight-team 5A tournament March 9-12 at Oregon State University.

Hood River was within 12 points, 45-33, less than a minute into the fourth quarter when Tommy Ziegler hit a 3-pointer. But HRV would get no closer the rest of the game.

TD vs HRV BBX

Hood River Valley senior Emanuel Romero (23) breaks toward the basket with The Dalles defenders junior Styles Deleon (3) and junior Braden Schwartz (42) hot on his heels during Thursday’s game in The Dalles Feb. 3.

Senior Emanuel Romero led HRV with a game-high 24 points, including three 3-pointers and 11-for-11 free throws. He hit two from the charity stripe with 1:59 on the clock to pull Hood River within 67-52. But following an Eagle Point turnover, Romero fouled out when he attempted to rebound his own miss.

Eagle Point was led by 6-foot-4 senior wing Brennen Neyt, who scored 24 points; teammates Mickey Redondo and reserve guard Adan Quintero added 13 apiece. Neyt scored 11 points in the second quarter, where the host team held a 24-11 advantage.

Eagle Point plays a first-round game March 9 against Eugene’s Churchill, which won its tournament play-in game Friday, 59-24, over visiting The Dalles.