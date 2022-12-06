THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care will host weekly HOPE Dementia Support groups every other Tuesday at 6 p.m., starting with Dec. 6.
The in-person meetings will be hosted by Steve Watkins, a The Dalles resident, at Columbia Basin Care.
“HOPEs mission is to provide support, education and advocacy to individuals caring for people who are experiencing any type of dementia,” said a press release. “Caring for a loved one or partner with dementia can feel daunting, frustrating, and isolating. To support those in our community who are care partners to anyone with dementia, HOPE volunteers will be hosting weekly meetings. At these meetings, care partners and family members are invited to join in a safe space to talk about their experience, learn from others and build a support group within their community.”
Zoom meetings will take place every other week at noon on Tuesdays starting Dec. 13 and will be hosted by Christa Green of Bristol Hospice.
For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org.
