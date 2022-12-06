On Dec. 8, join CultureSeed in raising funds to reduce transportation barriers for Columbia Gorge youth through a fundraising activity of your choice.
“Whether you’re participating at home, online, or in-person — we have plenty of fun ideas to engage family and friends,” said a press release. “We need your support to purchase another gently used van.”
CultureSeed’s current wheels live in White Salmon, but it also serves youth living in Stevenson, Carson, and North Bonneville.
“Wondering why we need another van?” continued the press release. “Imagine this: Last week, Skamania youth had an amazing mountain biking outing but using our existing van is always complicated. We picked the van up in White Salmon, drove to Stevenson to collect the youth, drove back to Family Man in Hood River for the biking adventure, returned to Stevenson/Carson to make the rounds dropping youth off at their houses, then got the van back to its home in White Salmon! Whew!
“We look forward to our community’s support in fundraising for a second van that will live in Stevenson to collect youth from schools, drive them to outings, and ensure they get delivered to their doorsteps — like a CultureSeed shuttle,” said the release. “It’s one of the simplest and most direct ways to solve for transportation barriers and center our time outside. Will you help us get there?”
Visit willyouhelpusgetthere.splashthat.com for more information.
