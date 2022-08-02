Volunteers needed for Veggie Rx deliveries
Gorge Grown Food Network is looking for volunteers to help with food box deliveries for the Veggie Rx Program in The Dalles and Hood River on Wednesday afternoons.
Boxes go to Veggie Rx recipients who are not able to pick up the fresh produce from the Gorge Farmer Collective drop points. Produce boxes must be picked up between 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays in Hood River at the former Hood River News building or in The Dalles at Freebridge Brewing and delivered to a recipient in the area. Depending on the program, deliveries will be once a week or every other week.
Help is needed through December. To volunteer, email VeggieRx@gorgegrown.com, even if you can’t make it work every week.
HR Co. libraries host Makerspace, Crafty Saturdays
The Hood River Library hosts open Makerspace hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“A Makerspace is a place where people of all ages can make things,” said a press release. “It’s a place for hands-on learning with all the tools for creativity. Patrons can explore technology, crafts, tools, and more.”
The Parkdale and Cascade Locks branch libraries will host Crafty Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Patrons can use a variety of craft supplies to create their own masterpiece,” said a press release.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
‘Art of the Wild’ at 301 Gallery
This August, 301 Gallery presents a new exhibit, Art of the Wild. In this show, three regional artists explore their relationship with living on the edge of wild lands, the national forests and open spaces of the Pacific Northwest, said a press release.
“Danae Bennett-Miller is a sculptor of birds and animals large and small. Her work is seen in many public art displays around the region. Kelli MacConnell is a printmaker focused on spectacular NW scenery. And Venka Payne pursues her passion for the environment through her watercolor paintings of our surrounding forests,” said the press release. “Taken together, the works make a compelling and beautiful statement about wild lands in this spectacular region.”
The gallery will be open on First Friday, Aug. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Meet the artists, hear the Artist Talk at 6 p.m., and enjoy live music with Julianna Waters and Barry Crannell.
The gallery is located at 301 Oak St., Hood River, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
