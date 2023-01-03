Bookmobile rolls in Klickitat County
DALLESPORT/LYLE — The Fort Vancouver Regional Library Bookmobile runs Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, as follows:
• Lyle Community School (book return available), 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Lyle Market (wifi available), 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Dallesport Community Center, 1:30-3 p.m.
“The bookmobile is for all ages and interests,” said a press release. “It holds a collection of approximately 2,000 items. If the book you want or the information you need is not on the bookmobile on the day of your visit, we can help you! You can also place your own holds on materials in the catalog just like at any library location and select your bookmobile as the pickup location.
“The bookmobile is a public library and contains a wide variety of materials for both children and adults. Parents and guardians are responsible for the selection choices of their own minor children. Please ask library staff if you need assistance in locating materials to meet your individual or family needs,” continued the press release.
For the complete bookmobile schedule — there are also stops in Carson, Mill A, Bickleton, Stevenson, Trout Lake, Underwood, Glenwood, Appleton, Klickitat and White Salmon — visit www.fvrl.org/bookmobiles.
Dementia support group meets in TD
THE DALLES — Columbia Basin Care hosts weekly HOPE Dementia Support groups every other Tuesday at 6 p.m., the next meeting being Jan. 17. The in-person meetings will be hosted by Steve Watkins, a resident of The Dalles, at Columbia Basin Care.
Zoom meetings will take place every other week at noon on Tuesdays, the next being Jan. 10, hosted by Christa Green of Bristol Hospice. For more information and details, visit hopedementiasupport.org.
Medical equipment needed
THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Senior Center Executive Director Rob Garrett reports that the medical equipment loan closet is running very low, and donations are needed. “We loan this equipment out for short term use to anyone who may be in need of it,” he said. “We are running out of essentials such as four-wheeled walkers, wheelchairs, transfer chairs and knee scooters.”
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To donate equipment, call 541-296-4788 or drop items off at 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles.
HR Toastmasters meet
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Toastmasters Club is one of thousands of not-for-profit Toastmasters International clubs worldwide dedicated to helping members help themselves improve their public speaking, listening and leadership skills — especially in the new paradigm of hybrid on-line and in-person meetings, said Club President Michael Freeman.
Toastmasters meets each Thursday from 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in person at Bette’s Place, Oak Street, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for the link.
