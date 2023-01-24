Viewing: The Mahabharata
HOOD RIVER — Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist hosts a viewing the video “The Mahabharata” by Peter Brooks on Sunday, Jan. 29 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
“This epic Sanskrit poem focuses on the quarrel between two groups of cousins, who represent the dark and light forces which we all continue to face daily, within ourselves and upon our planet,” said a press release. “The video, which was produced for Western audiences, includes an international cast from 16 countries. The video is presented in three parts. Each third of the presentation lasts nearly two hours, so we will take a good long break with food after each segment.” Bring chairs, floor pillows or other things for comfort along with a lunch, and a food item to share.
‘Salvesen’s Sweethearts’ Blood Drive Feb. 2
HOOD RIVER — Mid Columbia Association of Realtors and the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. The blood drive is in honor of Kim Salvesen and planned before her passing.
“As Kim battled cancer, she relied on blood transfusions and when one of her friends asked how they could help her, she wanted to put together a blood drive to help overcome the blood shortage,” said a press release. “Please join us to honor Kim and help others fighting health issues by donating blood.” Riverside is donating a $10 gift card for dining to all donors, and the Red Cross is donating $10 Amazon gift cards and a chance to win a trip to Florida.
Come hydrated and avoid caffeine before donating. You don’t need to know your blood type. Masks are required and will be provided, as will snacks.
Appointments are not required, but are encouraged; sign up at www.redcrossblood.org.
Free GOrge Pass for downtown employees
HOOD RIVER — CAT (Columbia Area Transit) and the City of Hood River have announced the continuation of their free GOrge Pass program for downtown Hood River employees.
The program is designed to help reduce traffic congestion, alleviate parking issues and parking costs for employees, and offer the benefits of public transportation to those working downtown. The program offers a free 2023 GOrge Pass to employees working within the City of Hood River Business District. The passes provide free transportation on all CAT transit services — including the Columbia Gorge Express traveling from Hood River to Portland and the Gorge-to-Mountain Express, with transportation from Hood River to Mount Hood.
Passes also provide free transportation on The Link Transit in The Dalles, Skamania County Transit, and Mt. Adams Transportation Services.
If you or your staff members are interested in receiving a pass, call 541-386-4202. Staff will confirm you are located within the eligibility employment area and passes delivered to your place of employment. For more information visit rideCATbus.org.
Hood River County Library adds children’s events to calendar
HOOD RIVER — Hood River County Library District is adding new story times and activities to the children’s calendar. First, there will be an eight week run of yoga classes for kids in Hood River Library taught by yoga teacher Nicole Giller. These classes will feature a lot of movement and potentially a craft and story or two. Caregivers are welcome to participate and yoga mats are provided. The classes for younger ages (3-6) will be on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. and for older ages (5-12) on Fridays at 3:30 pm. Classes began Jan. 11.
Second, Parent Playgroups are starting at Parkdale Library and Cascade Locks Library. Each Friday at 10:30 a.m., parents are invited to come with their children to explore the library, help kids build social skills, and make new friends. The first Friday of the month in Parkdale, and the last Friday of the month in Cascade Locks will have a librarian-led story time.
Third, there will now be a new baby/lapsit story time for children aged 0-18 months. This story time is designed so the child will be in their caregiver’s lap and the grownup is actively involved in the program. Lapsit Story time will be on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The regular all-ages story times on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. will continue but they will now be themed with a small craft after the reading fun.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Skamania EMS & Rescue program
STEVENSON — Skamania EMS & Rescue has added a second position to their Resident Program and is accepting applications through Monday, Feb. 6.
Launched in 2018, this program gives students interested in a career in EMS or healthcare an immersive, on the job training experience. Residents live at one of the stations and work alongside career personnel to provide emergency medical and rescue services. Program participants sign up for a period of 12-18 months, are scheduled on weekly shifts and are paid a nominal monthly stipend for their services. While in the program, they are allowed adequate time to continue their schooling and work in outside employment.
In addition to providing local opportunities for students, this program allows Skamania EMS & Rescue to encourage and build upon a talent pool in an industry that is experiencing provider shortages across the country. Find out more or submit an application online at www.skamaniaems.com.
Circles of Care volunteers needed
HOOD RIVER/THE DALLES — Circles of Care is looking for volunteers interested in helping older adults in their communities. Volunteers provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult such as friendly check-ins, transportation or grocery shopping. Volunteers also choose how often or when they are able to help. Those interested can apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
HR Toastmasters meet
HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Toastmasters Club is one of thousands of not-for-profit Toastmasters International clubs worldwide dedicated to helping members help themselves improve their public speaking, listening and leadership skills — especially in the new paradigm of hybrid on-line and in-person meetings, said Club President Michael Freeman.
Toastmasters meets each Thursday from 6:30-8 a.m. via Zoom and in person at Bette’s Place, Oak Street, downtown Hood River. Drop in or email HRToastmasters@proton.me for the link.
‘Oregon Forest Facts’ updated
OREGON — The newest edition of Oregon Forest Facts, a pocket-size booklet packed with the latest statistics and information about Oregon’s forests and the state’s timber and forest products industries, is now available for download and order at oregonforests.org/pub/oregon-forest-facts-2023-24-edition.
The Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI) publishes a new edition of Oregon Forest Facts biennially. The publication serves as a detailed reference guide to Oregon’s forests and forest-based industries, including information, maps, graphs and statistics about forestland ownership, timber harvest, forest-related employment and wood products production.
The 2023-24 edition also includes new information about the economic impacts of the 2020 Labor Day Fires and updates to Oregon’s forest practice regulations resulting from the Private Forest Accord agreement between the timber industry and conservation groups.
Data from the Oregon Forest Facts 2023-24 Edition can be accessed online at OregonForestFacts.org. The site includes the option to share charts and graphs containing information about Oregon’s forests, via email or social media. Individual maps, charts and graphics from the publication can also be downloaded from the Oregon Forest Facts image gallery on OFRI’s OregonForests.org website.
