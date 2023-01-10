PRIDE book club meets Thursday
THE DALLES — The PRIDE Book Club, which meets from 6-7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, is open to people 18 years and older who are interested in reading and discussing LGBTQ+ books. The Jan. 12 book is the graphic novel “Bingo Love” by Tee Franklin. Books are available at the library. Refreshments will be served.
Circles of Care volunteers needed
HOOD RIVER/THE DALLES — Circles of Care is looking for volunteers interested in helping older adults in their communities. Volunteers provide important, meaningful assistance to an older adult such as friendly check-ins, transportation or grocery shopping. Volunteers also choose how often or when they are able to help. Those interested can apply online at ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
‘Guide to Mushroom Hunting’
HOOD RIVER — Krista Cushman will present “A Guide To Mushroom Hunting” on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River County Library, 502 State St.
“Learn the basics of the identification process, what it takes to forage on your own and which spring mushrooms will be coming up before you know it,” said a press release.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Writer’s Talks resume at art center
THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. Fourth St., resumes its monthly Writer’s Talk series on Thursday, Jan. 19 beginning at 7 p.m. with Jessica Gigot, a poet, farmer and writing coach.
“Gigot lives on a little sheep farm in the Skagit Valley in Washington State,” said a press release. “Her second book of poems, ‘Feeding Hour,’ won a Nautilus Award and was a finalist for the 2021 Washington State Book Award. Her writing and reviews appear in publications such as the New York Times, Seattle Times, Orion, Terrain.org, and Poetry Northwest. She is currently a poetry editor for The Hopper and a 2022 Jack Straw Writer.”
Lyle Lions give thanks
LYLE — “Thanks go out to all the people who donated time and money to make the Lyle Lions Christmas food boxes happen,” reports Lyle Lions Secretary Annie Maguire. “People sorted, packed, made phone calls (special thanks to Lion Joan — the brains), and delivered thousands of pounds of food.”
Maguire also thanked The Dallesport Fire Department’s annual ELF food collection project, as well as Lyle School, which hosted a cereal drive and helped with ordering and storing perishables. “Thanks to Lion Barb for coordinating that,” she said. Santa threw in toothpaste and toothbrushes. Ninety families were served, including 200 adults and 100 children, three of whom were babies born in 2022.
“Even though food prices have gone up, even doubling, the generosity of our community rose to the occasion. Thank you all so much!” she said.
Bookmobile comes to community park
ODELL — Hood River County Library District makes a stop with its new bookmobile from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Saturday at Odell Community Park on Tamarack Road. The bookmobile functions as a library, and patrons can check out materials, pick up holds and receive free craft bags.
The library team is working on a service plan to add more stops throughout Hood River County through the winter and spring. Check hoodriverlibrary.org/bookmobile for updates.
Gorge-to-Mountain Express now running
HOOD RIVER — The Gorge-to-Mountain Express (G2M) winter service is now running, with an expanded schedule to facilitate transit options for night skiing, according to Columbia Area Transit (CAT). For a schedule, visit ride-catbus.org/gorge-to-mountain-express.
Hood River County School District middle and high school students who received 2023 Gorge Passes may use those passes as eligible fares to ride G2M.
