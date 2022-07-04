This summer and fall, The Next Door, Inc., will host a Equity and Outreach Trainings Services series (EOTS). These workshops are free or low-cost for professionals, businesses and organizations serving North Central Oregon. Topics include diversity, equity, and inclusion fundamentals, Latino outreach, LGBTQIA2S+ outreach and Plain Language.
At this time, these workshops are only available in English and will be hosted via Zoom. Scholarships are available to small businesses, agencies, and professionals serving people in Wasco, Sherman, Wheeler, Gillam and Hood River counties.
Equity and Outreach Trainings Services has been a program of The Next Door since 2017 and is specifically designed to support partners and professionals on their individual pathways towards diversity, equity, and inclusion. Using Popular Education, a teaching methodology that encourages community members to step up as leaders and speak about their experiences, the EOTS team has supported non-profits, government agencies, businesses, and individuals in their efforts to become more inclusive and welcoming to all. Participants leave feeling that they have better tools and opportunities to practice new skills that can help their organizations foster a culture of community wellbeing and health, said a press release.
Said one workshop participant, “I highly recommend anyone attend a Latino Outreach workshop with The Next Door. You will learn a lot of tips and strategies to build connections with the region’s Latino community. And I loved being able to share ideas with other community partners. I walked away with a lot of ideas I can put into action right away in my work.”
To learn more or attend The Next Door’s DEI workshops, reach out to equity@nextdoorinc.org for more information and to receive a discount code.
The Next Door, the largest Gorge-based human services nonprofit, offers more than 30 programs that serve people at all stages of life. To learn more or to donate, visit nextdoorinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.