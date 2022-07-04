This summer and fall, The Next Door, Inc., will host a Equity and Outreach Trainings Services series (EOTS). These workshops are free or low-cost for professionals, businesses and organizations serving North Central Oregon. Topics include diversity, equity, and inclusion fundamentals, Latino outreach, LGBTQIA2S+ outreach and Plain Language. To learn more or attend The Next Door’s DEI workshops, reach out to equity@nextdoorinc.org for more information and to receive a discount code.