With the new Circles of Care program in Hood River comes the need for volunteers.
“Circles of Care is an important program that connects older adults in Hood River to volunteers who can help with supportive services,” said Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett; the program is based at the adult center. “The goal is to help older adults thrive in their homes and age with dignity. In this program, older adults have an opportunity to share their talents, too.”
That’s the beauty of the program — those receiving help can also give help to another older adult.
Volunteers can provide transportation (rides to the grocery store or medical appointments, for example), perform light chores (vacuuming, dusting), assist with meals (bringing, preparing, portioning and storing), minor home repairs (handy help with odd jobs like replacing lightbulbs), yard work (raking, mowing, clearing walkways) and/or friendly check ins (social visit or a phone call).
Volunteers determine the frequency of activities. For more information, contact the Hood River community liaison at COCadmin@ageplus.org or 541-397-0724, or visit www.ageplus.org/circles-of-care.
