Chenowith Water PUD water is contaminated with E. coli bacteria, and customers are advised to boil all water before using, according to a notice from the PUD.
Chenowith Water PUD was created in 1945 to serve the Chenowith area West of The City of The Dalles. The system covers approximately 200 connections in the Chenowith, Lower Chenowith and Columbia Crest areas.
E. coli bacteria were found in the water system on July 15. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
In an unrelated incident, E. coli contaminated wastewater was released into the Columbia River by the City of The Dalles, resulting in swim advisories downstream of the city center.
Boil water notice
Chenowith Water PUD experienced a sample station that tested twice for E. coli. The first sample was tested positive on July 14 and the second sample tested positive on July 15. The PUD has upped the Chlorine dose to the system and will be flushing hydrants throughout the system over the weekend.
Samples will be taken on Monday July 18 and should have results to lift the boil water notice within 24 hours if the sample does not test positive for E. coli bacteria.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first: Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
People with severely compromised immune system, infants, or the elderly may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791, or contact Oregon Health Authority, Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.
What does this mean?
E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human oranimal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely-compromised immune systems.
The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
The water is safe for handwashing.
The water advisory is not related to COVID-19. Coronaviruses have not been detected in drinking water.
Cutomers will be informed when when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. The PUD anticipates resolving the problem quickly and will provide information about any additional steps that should be taken to resolve the issue.
For more information, contact Chenowith Water PUD at [541-980-0512 or 2312 W. 8th St., The Dalles.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and
businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or
mail.
This notice is being sent to you by [Chenowith Water PUD]. Date distributed: July 16
2022________________
State Water System ID#: 00867.
