Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps people and organizations reduce their energy use and benefit from renewable power, has increased income guidelines for cash incentives that make installing solar at home more affordable for families with low-to-moderate incomes.
Energy Trust’s Solar Within Reach offer provides higher cash incentives to income-qualified customers interested in greatly lowering their monthly energy bills and putting solar to work in their homes.
Energy Trust offers Solar Within Reach income-qualified incentives of up to $7,800 per home that make solar more affordable and decrease the upfront costs. That’s in addition to a federal tax credit as well as an Oregon state rebate of up to $5,000, which together can cover as much as half of the total cost. On average, homeowners who install solar panels can also see an energy cost savings of roughly $1,275 per year on their utility bills.
To qualify for Solar Within Reach, applicants must:
• Fall under the updated household income guidelines: Maximum gross annual household income requirements now range from $58,600 for a one-person household to $155,700 for an eight-person household
• Be a Portland General Electric or Pacific Power customer in Oregon
• Work with an Energy Trust solar trade ally contractor– applicants can get matched with a qualified solar trade ally contractor here
• Own a single-family home, manufactured home, floating home, condo or multifamily residence that is either an attached side-by-side unit or a duplex, triplex or fourplex
In addition to significant savings on utility bills, studies show solar increases a home’s value.
One report estimates that on average, solar increased the value of a home by $15,000. Solar also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
