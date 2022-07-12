Aug. 8 is the release date for The Friends of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum’s paperback book, “Images of America: Cascade Locks and Canal.”
The nonprofit organization manages the museum.
Compiled by Executive Director Janice Crane, the book includes historic photographs from the collection of the Cascade Locks Historical Museum with additions from private collections and museums along the Columbia River.
The book was published by Arcadia Publishing, which specializes in books of local history and local interest, according to a press release.
About the book
A stretch of tumbling whitewater five miles long, the Cascades of the Columbia River were the single greatest barrier to inland river trade and travel in the Pacific Northwest. One solution, the Cascade Locks and Canal, took nearly 18 years to construct.
From 1878-1896, hundreds of laborers blasted, chipped, and hauled more than 800,000 cubic yards of rock and debris from the riverbed, carved and laid masonry, and welded steel to create the locks. After their completion, thousands of trips, millions of dollars in freight, and hundreds of thousands of passengers made their way through the locks.
Made redundant in 1938 by the completion of the Bonneville Dam, the remnants of the structure are still visible today in Cascade Locks.
