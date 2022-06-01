CASA Playhouse Raffle Supports Children in Foster Care

Local nonprofit Columbia Gorge CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is raffling off a one-of-a-kind playhouse, valued at $5,200, to one lucky person. Proceeds from tickets purchased will go towards supporting CASA’s advocacy for children experiencing foster care in Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties!
This year’s playhouse is donated by Curtis Homes and custom-made by Jeff Hardman. Materials to build the playhouse were provided by Tum-A-Lum. The front door is a solid slab of poplar provided by Schofield Design and The Dee Mill. Other sponsors include Mid-Columbia Health Foundation, State Farm Agent Jared Langford, and Waste Connections.
“This one-of-a-kind playhouse will be a beautiful addition to someone’s yard,” said CASA Board Member Brigitte Barnes. “I have really enjoyed being a part of the planning of this year’s raffle. I know this playhouse will bring countless memories to a special family in our community.”
Only 500 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. The winning ticket will be drawn on July 5 at noon at the Columbia Gorge CASA office.
The drawing will be streamed live on Columbia Gorge CASA’s Facebook page. The winner need not be present at the time of the drawing to win the playhouse.
“At CASA, we advocate for children experiencing foster care to find safe and permanent homes,” said Executive Director Christopher Janetzko. “This fundraiser helps to ensure that our advocacy continues and that we are able to advocate for the most vulnerable children in our community.”
Those who want to participate in the raffle but do not have a need for the playhouse are able to designate their potential win to going towards a foster care family.
To purchase tickets and for a full list of rules, visit gorgecasa.org. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Columbia Gorge CASA office at 1308 12th St., Hood River.
CASA is partially funded through grant contracts with United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the State of Oregon.
