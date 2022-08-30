The Huckleberry Festival Committee has announced former City of Bingen Mayor Betty Barnes as its 2022 Grand Marshal.
Barnes has lived in Bingen for 29 years. Barnes was born in Michigan and raised in Baker City, Ore., where she attended high school.
In 2004, she was elected to the Bingen City Council. She had served six years when the mayor at the time decided not to run and wanted someone already on the council to replace him. Barnes agreed, but as she was walking out of the Klickitat County Courthouse after being sworn in, she thought to herself, “Oh my, what have I done?!” Within her first week, a resident’s sewer line became plugged. The owner was adamant that it was the city’s fault and wanted Mayor Betty to climb 12 feet down to the line. She didn’t do it, as they have trained staff for that sort of work.
Barnes said she met many wonderful people during her 12 year tenure as Bingen City Mayor. One of the things she liked most about her position was being able to help people. Her service activities went far beyond city administration. She is a member of the Mt. Adams Elks Lodge and the Bingen Eagles Lodge. She also volunteers for the Klickitat County Economic Development Board, Huckleberry Festival, Hood River Bridge Replacement group, and is always a supporter of Bingen Fire Department fundraisers.
Bingen’s Santa in the Park event was a highlight each year. It meant a lot to Barnes to be a part of helping to build a great working relationship with White Salmon, working with Beneventi’s and Chips and bringing the community together. “Fundraising for the skate park was an amazing project in which we all pulled together to make that happen. I am proud every time I pass by our Daubenspeck Park,” she said.
For her own relaxation, Barnes enjoys gardening and riding All Terrain Vehicles in Eastern Oregon. And she loves power tools. Her favorites are her drills and saws for home maintenance and crafting.
Retired since January 2022, she loves waking up every day in this beautiful Columbia River Gorge. Her two grandchildren bring her much joy. They live in Eastern Oregon and are busy adults, so she does not get to spend enough time with them.
Barnes has a message to the community: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I want to thank the city employees who worked with me in making this a great place to Live, Work and Play.”
On Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. during Opening Ceremonies, the Huck Fest committee will present Barnes with her Grand Marshall sash. Join Bingen Mayor Catherine and staff in honoring Barnes for her years of service at noon on Saturday after the parade, at the main stage.
