- Dec. 12: Odell/Pine Grove
- Dec. 13: Parkdale/Dee
- Dec. 14: Hood River/Westside
- Dec. 15: Cascade Locks
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Gorge Local — In Business: Immersion Research settles into new location
- Obituary: Amy Holmes
- Death notices and service announcements: Dec. 7, 2022
- GoFundMe helps Duckwall Fruit employee
- St. Mary's dinner to support local family
- Obituary: David Mooney
- Obituary: William "Bill" Anderson
- Obituary: Carolee Lyddon
- Death notices and service announcements: Nov. 30, 2022
- Obituary: Alexander Newton
Images
Videos
Latest News
- "All The Little Impossibles" premiere canceled due to weather
- Annual Hood River County Firetruck Parade Dec. 12-15
- Skamania's Artists of Tomorrow free open house Dec. 9 at CGICM
- Opera Singer and TDHS grad brings holiday harmonies to The Dalles
- Senior News: Generational divide worth bridging
- ‘Plates of Love’ returns after COVID hiatus
- Kegler's Corner: Splitters take first half in Mixed League
- This week in history: Dec. 7, 2022
Commented