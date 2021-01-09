The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is hosting its 8th Annual Blanket Drive today, Saturday, Jan. 9, at the former Chronicle building at Third and Federal in downtown The Dalles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All items collected will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles, which distributes them to those in need. Donors can simply pull up to the curb to drop off their items, and volunteers will be outside the building to collect them.
The Warming Place is also in need of warm socks, and other items such as coats and gloves will also be accepted. Due to COVID-19, all donors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when dropping off donations. To minimize the number of contacts at the drop-off site, please consider collecting donated items from your family and friends and having one person make the drop-off.
This is a NEW drop off site, and is just west of the intersection of Third and Federal, and is across the street from Columbia Bank. This is a one-day only event!
