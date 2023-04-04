WARM SPRINGS — “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” will open at The Museum at Warm Springs on Thursday, April 6. It will be on view through Saturday, May 27.
This exhibition — part of the museum’s 30th anniversary lineup of exhibitions, public programs and special events — features photographs by renowned Warms Springs photographer Edward Heath (Warm Springs, Wasco, Yakama, Paiute and Klamath descent). Support for “An Eye for the Rez” is provided by a grant from The Ford Family Foundation.
Heath was born in Madras and grew up in the Simnasho area. He is the nephew of Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath. The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné).
Heath had a solo exhibition of his photography at The Museum at Warm Springs in 2016. Since that time, he has become known for his portraits, nature and wildlife photography. “I do not specialize in any form of photography, mainly capturing things I find interesting along roadsides and trails,” Heath has said. “I like to capture things that have non-obvious beauty, or things others take for granted.”
About The Museum at Warm Springs
The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993, and is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. and is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. For more information, call 541-553-3331 or visit www.museumatwarmsprings.com.
Commented