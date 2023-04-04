“An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” will open at The Museum at Warm Springs on Thursday, April 6. It will be on view through Saturday, May 27. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. and is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. For more information, call 541-553-3331 or visit www.museumatwarmsprings.com.