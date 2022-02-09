When Amy Foley, then a biology teacher at Hood River Valley High School, received an email in 2018 from the National Science Foundation seeking educators interested in computer science training, she was hesitant.
But Foley and fellow HRVHS biology teacher Kathryn Davis read about the importance of expanding computer science opportunities for all students — and decided to jump in.
This year, Foley, now a computer science teacher, was awarded the Gorge Tech Alliance 2021 STEM Educator of the Year award “for her hard work in developing the first official sequence of computer science courses ever offered at HRVHS,” according to a GTA press release.
Foley and Davis attended the Exploring Computer Science training, bringing the class to HRVHS in the fall of 2018. Each taught a section of the course to approximately 35 students.
Foley has been the sole teacher since 2019 — and has watched the program grow.
“While taking the first year of Exploring Computer Science, many of my students asked me, ‘What computer science class are we going to take next year?’ So I added another class in 2019 (AP Computer Science Principles), and then another in 2020 (AP Computer Science A-Java). We now offer three classes; two of them are AP level. I really had no intention of starting a program, but students keep asking for more computer science!”
“When Amy and Kathryn Davis presented the idea to begin a computer science course at HRVHS, I was excited to implement the course and grow our CTE (Career Technical Education) programs to include computer science,” said Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn, who was HRVHS principal when the program started. “I had a hunch that it would take off, not so much because of the subject matter, but because of who was teaching it. Her development of the program and leadership of the growth of computer science in Hood River County School District has been nothing short of outstanding.”
Foley now teaches three computer science classes each trimester, as well as a biology class.
“I was really anxious to teach a totally new subject because I’ve been teaching biology for along time, and I’m used to feeling like the knowledgeable one in the room,” Foley said. “Teaching computer science has changed my perspective and my classroom environment is much more of a collaborative effort. I still get nervous some days because I am not an expert, but I learn a lot from my students and we support each other’s learning.”
GTA recognized Foley for understanding “the importance of being able to offer computer science courses at the high school level and be able to recruit a diverse student body to the program,” as well as for engaging “in rigorous coursework to develop her own skills and knowledge in order to be able to offer the computer science programs to students.”
Foley thanked GTA for the recognition and for highlighting the program at HRV. “I truly believe that computer science and computing are important 21st century skills for ALL students. The courses we offer at HRVHS are designed to be inclusive and accessible to everyone regardless of prior computing experience. I’m proud to be part of a school district that supports my efforts to expand representation in computing.”
Additional STEM Educator of the Year finalists honored were Michael Glane from Hood River Valley High School, James Pytel from Columbia Gorge Community College, David Scharfenberg from Hood River Middle School, and Jamie Sowell from South Wasco County School District, said a GTA press release.
CGCC awarded 2021 Tech Leader of Year
Columbia Gorge Community College Career and Technical Education Department received the GTA’s 2021 Technology Leader of the Year award for pioneering new ways to provide current and future workforce with the skills it needs for successful employability in industries across the Gorge, according to a press release.
“The incredible and tireless work from everyone in the department helped make the opening of the Regional Skills Center in Fall 2021 a reality,” said the press release. “Congratulations to the entire CTE department at CGCC.”
Additional Technology Leader of the Year finalists honored were Nick Anderson from Overwatch Imaging and Mary Kramer from CGCC.
