At 8 p.m. on March 9, a fire was reported at the AmeriTies West plant. Crews from Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded, and nearly 30 minutes later, at 8:29 p.m., there was an explosion in a copper naphthenate diesel tank that had been taken out of service earlier in the day to be cleaned.
Two firefighters were injured during the explosion and are in good condition at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. The fire is contained and units are still on scene. According to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stephanie Krell, there are no air quality or contamination concerns at this time.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Commented