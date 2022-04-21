In 1941, the first-ever Northwest Cherry Festival was held, and Helen (Spickerman) Elton was…
Casey and Jody Pink of Pink Orchards will take a break from their busy spring season to serv…
‘I Spy’ the 2022 Northwest Cherry Festival
“Sip and toast’ to the 2022 Northwest Cherry Festival
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
Thursday • April 21 • 5 p.m.
Gorge Wine Library
The Granada Theatre — Movies from the golden age of Hollywood and beyond
Friday • April 22 • 5:30 p.m.
Granada Theater, 221 East 2nd Street
Cherry Trail
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Various Locations throughout The Dalles
Look for the PINK Cherries on the sidewalk for all the Cherry Fun!
thedalleschamber.com/northwest-cherry-festival-cherry-trail-2022
Columbia Gorge Honda & Toyota ‘Carpool Karoke’
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Grand Entrance, 2nd and Washington Street
Rainier Amusements Carnival
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
First Street, The Dalles
I Spy The Dalles contest with Farmhouse Factory
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Grand Entrance, 2nd and Washington Street
Gorge Artists Open Studio
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Various Studios will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Dalles Art Center Pocket Park Sculpture Forge Project
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Parking lot at 2nd & Washington Street
Maryhill Ratz Tour
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
2022 Spring Free-4-All & Tour de Maryhill, Historic Maryhill Loops Road
Little Music City
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Live Music at various locations in The Dalles
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Reimagining America — The maps of Lewis and Clark
Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center
Open-Air Market
Friday • April 22 • 4 p.m.
Saturday • April 23 • 11 a.m.
Sunday • April 24 • 10 a.m.
Between 1st & 2nd Street, Court to Laughlin Streets
Artists, Crafters, Food Vendors & More
Columbia Gorge Toyota & Toyota Corp. Entertainment Stage
Second & Federal Street
Friday • April 22
6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Family Pit Party with DJ-E
Stage Schedule:
Saturday • April 23
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dancing Horses Performance — Laughlin Street
2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lon LaBrache
3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., The New Prohibitions
5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cherry Idol Competition
6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oregon Cherry Growers Cherry Pie Eating Contest
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Shades of Huey
Sunday • April 24
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Community Church Service
1 p.m. - 3: p.m., America’s First Corps Band Rock Band
3 p.m. -5 p.m., River Twain
16TH Annual Classic Car Show
Saturday • April 23 • 8:00am
Downtown Federal St. • Info: 541-296-2101
Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation and Community Breakfast
Saturday • April 23 • Breakfast 8 a.m.
Coronation 8:30 a.m.
Mid-Columbia Senior Center • 9th & Cherry Heights
Cherry Festival Walk/Run
Saturday • April 23 • 8:00am
Kiwanis Pocket Park (Klindt Drive)
Teddy Bear Run
Saturday • April 23 • 9:45am
Start at Eagles Lodge
Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade
Saturday • April 23 • 10 a.m.
Starts at Sixth & Webber
Community Quilt Show
Saturday • April 23 • 10:00 am - 4:00p.m.
UCC Church, 5th and Court Street
Community Fair
Saturday • April 23 • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Parking lot at 2nd & Washington Street
Dancing Horses Performance
Saturday • April 23 • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Laughlin Street (between 1st and 2nd)
Spring Consignment Auction Of All Auctions
Saturday • April 23 thru Sunday • April 24
Auction Sales Co, 1400 US Hwy 197, The Dalles
Gorge Gravel Grinder
Sunday • April 24
Dufur, Oregon
www.oregongravelgrinder.com/gorge-gravel-grinder
Pure Yoga - Solar Plexus Chakra Workshop
Sunday • April 24 • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Pure Yoga, 102 East 2nd Street
Commented