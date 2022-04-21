Pinks to serve as Cherry Festival royalty Casey and Jody Pink of Pink Orchards will take a break from their busy spring season to serv…

‘I Spy’ the 2022 Northwest Cherry Festival

“Sip and toast’ to the 2022 Northwest Cherry Festival

BUSINESS AFTER HOURS

Thursday • April 21 • 5 p.m.

Gorge Wine Library

The Granada Theatre — Movies from the golden age of Hollywood and beyond

Friday • April 22 • 5:30 p.m.

Granada Theater, 221 East 2nd Street

Cherry Trail

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Various Locations throughout The Dalles

Look for the PINK Cherries on the sidewalk for all the Cherry Fun!

thedalleschamber.com/northwest-cherry-festival-cherry-trail-2022

Columbia Gorge Honda & Toyota ‘Carpool Karoke’

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Grand Entrance, 2nd and Washington Street

Rainier Amusements Carnival

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

First Street, The Dalles

I Spy The Dalles contest with Farmhouse Factory

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Grand Entrance, 2nd and Washington Street

Gorge Artists Open Studio

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Various Studios will be open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

www.gorgeartists.org

The Dalles Art Center Pocket Park Sculpture Forge Project

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Parking lot at 2nd & Washington Street

Maryhill Ratz Tour

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

2022 Spring Free-4-All & Tour de Maryhill, Historic Maryhill Loops Road

Little Music City

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Live Music at various locations in The Dalles

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, Reimagining America — The maps of Lewis and Clark

Friday • April 22 thru Sunday • April 24

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

Open-Air Market

Friday • April 22 • 4 p.m.

Saturday • April 23 • 11 a.m.

Sunday • April 24 • 10 a.m.

Between 1st & 2nd Street, Court to Laughlin Streets

Artists, Crafters, Food Vendors & More

Columbia Gorge Toyota & Toyota Corp. Entertainment Stage

Second & Federal Street

Friday • April 22

6 p.m. - 9 p.m., Family Pit Party with DJ-E

Stage Schedule:

Saturday • April 23

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dancing Horses Performance — Laughlin Street

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lon LaBrache

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., The New Prohibitions

5 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cherry Idol Competition

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oregon Cherry Growers Cherry Pie Eating Contest

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Shades of Huey

Sunday • April 24

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Community Church Service

1 p.m. - 3: p.m., America’s First Corps Band Rock Band

3 p.m. -5 p.m., River Twain

16TH Annual Classic Car Show

Saturday • April 23 • 8:00am

Downtown Federal St. • Info: 541-296-2101

Cherry Festival Royalty Coronation and Community Breakfast

Saturday • April 23 • Breakfast 8 a.m.

Coronation 8:30 a.m.

Mid-Columbia Senior Center • 9th & Cherry Heights

Cherry Festival Walk/Run

Saturday • April 23 • 8:00am

Kiwanis Pocket Park (Klindt Drive)

Teddy Bear Run

Saturday • April 23 • 9:45am

Start at Eagles Lodge

Tonkin Subaru Cherry Festival Parade

Saturday • April 23 • 10 a.m.

Starts at Sixth & Webber

Community Quilt Show

Saturday • April 23 • 10:00 am - 4:00p.m.

UCC Church, 5th and Court Street

Community Fair

Saturday • April 23 • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Parking lot at 2nd & Washington Street

Dancing Horses Performance

Saturday • April 23 • 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Laughlin Street (between 1st and 2nd)

Spring Consignment Auction Of All Auctions

Saturday • April 23 thru Sunday • April 24

Auction Sales Co, 1400 US Hwy 197, The Dalles

www.auctionsalesco.com

Gorge Gravel Grinder

Sunday • April 24

Dufur, Oregon

www.oregongravelgrinder.com/gorge-gravel-grinder

Pure Yoga - Solar Plexus Chakra Workshop

Sunday • April 24 • 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Pure Yoga, 102 East 2nd Street