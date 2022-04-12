Ed Weathers
1) What makes you the best choice for Hood River County Commissioner, District 3?
My previous and current roles in city and county government, serving as a member of the Hood River City Council from 2010-2014 as well as the city budget committee. I currently serve on the Hood River County Planning commission as well as the budget committee. My past and current experiences with the city and county I believe make me a highly qualified candidate for HRCC District 3. It would be an honor to represent the residents of District 3 as well as the rest of Hood River County.
2) A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Hood River County is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
I strongly agree that a lack of affordable housing is a major concern in Hood River County. It is vital to the health of our community that we have adequate affordable housing. Hood River County is not able to finance such projects, but we should continue to collaborate with stakeholders and explore ways to facilitate such projects. Finding ways to entice affordable housing projects should be at top priority.
3) Homelessness is also a community concern in Hood River County. Is this a county issue, and if so what solutions do you support?
Homelessness has been until recently more of a regional problem that has grown in communities such as ours. The rising cost of housing in conjunction with the COVID pandemic has accelerated homelessness in our communities. Homelessness is a complex issue and there are number of services that have helped to keep people in their homes when tragic events occur.
Local and regional services such as the warming shelters, rental assistance and transitional housing are helping but we need more. Looking for regional solutions should be our goal.
4) What do you see as the county’s greatest need/priority going forward?
A long-term sustainable budget should be priority one. The voters passed a public safety levy that solidified resources for services that they expect in the short term. This is not a long-term solution. The county has an obligation to the residents to produce a sustainable long-term budget. That long term budget should not be reactionary and must provide a level of service that matches our resource level.
Editor’s note: Ed Weathers is running unopposed for Hood River County Commissioner, District 3.
