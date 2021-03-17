North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) is grateful for the recent donation of three laptops by Northern Wasco County PUD for use in the health district’s vaccination effort, according to a press release.
The laptops are used at NCPHD’s vaccination clinics held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center. NCPHD switched early on to a computer-based check-in system, which was only made possible by the donation of the laptops. The laptops help clinic staff keep an exact tally of doses given, said the press release.
Toward the end of each clinic, it becomes important to know how many extra doses there are, so people on the waiting list can be called to come receive those extra doses.
“We can’t thank Northern Wasco County PUD enough for the timely donation of the laptops,” said Shellie Campbell, interim director for NCPHD. “We appreciate the help and generosity of our community partners as we all work together to end the pandemic through vaccinations.”
“In February, Northern Wasco County PUD had three surplus laptop computers that it transferred to NCPHD to use at COVID-19 vaccination clinics. It was a great way for the PUD to help another public district with its critical mission,” said Kurt Conger, assistant general manager, power resources, for Northern Wasco County PUD.
Commented