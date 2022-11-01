Q Cascade Locks is another tourist hotspot, how will you grow the tourism industry?
Cascade Locks local and national tourism continues to grow organically from our scenic beauty and friendly small-town charm. Recent surveys have shown a need for more diverse and inclusive services, as well as year- round arts, entertainment and events for locals that will also attract year-round, manageable tourism. We can continue to advertise and support our established annual tourism events with careful consideration of improved transportation routes and parking concerns related to large events. We could help encourage, support, and advertise community and local business driven events for year-round, sustainable tourism. We can work to develop a thriving main street that benefits locals and tourists. Council should also work with the Port to develop accessible and safe river to main street access, expanded beach and river access for locals and tourists, and seek grants and other funding to support beloved tourist attractions such as the Gorge Sternwheeler.
Q How will your previous experience help you if you are elected to City Council?
I have years of experience as a local and national educational leader, union leader, K-12 educator, and adult equity trainer. I have many years’ experience with city advisory, planning and action committees in former cities where I have lived including Milwaukie Arts Committee, Industrial area planning committee, Downtown Business and Neighborhood Associations, as well as a member of the Villages of Mt. Hood Strategic Planning Committee for community and economic development. I have been a member of many boards, grievance, bargaining, and improvement plan committees. I am honest, curious, and open to new ideas while dedicated to working toward what is in the best interest of the community. I feel my life experience, skills, and commitment to our community would be an asset to Cascade Locks City Council.
Q What infrastructure or community projects should be atop the City’s priority list?
Current priority needs for the city of Cascade Locks include managing growth sustainably in order to maintain the small- town, scenic charm of Cascade Locks while continuing to develop services and infrastructure the community wants. This includes managing tourism, growth, traffic, public safety, pedestrian safety, affordable housing, stable jobs, year-round economic stability for local businesses, and adding more community services while sustaining and enhancing the beauty of our natural environment.
Q What role do you believe the City Council should play in the Cascade Locks community?
City council members are responsible for, and responsive to, the citizens who elected them. Council members should function as a liaison for the community to help guide and oversee the city committees (such as planning), budget, policies, spending, purchasing, and bidding as well as helping to encourage committees toward meeting community and citizen goals and vision. A city council member should be a good listener, communicator, model of civility and cooperation, and an inclusive and welcoming leader who affirms diverse points of view from citizens and helps resolve conflicts. A city councilor should engage with the community and the multi-jurisdictional organizations that have an impact on our community, as well as enlist community members to take part in council and other important meetings.
Q How can the City Council continue to serve residents?
The City Council can serve residents by learning more from and working with the community members, Planning Department, Committees, Port of Cascade Locks, Hood River County, and the state of Oregon, as is applicable, to create a vision, mission and plan for what Cascade Locks might look like in five, ten, and twenty years, and then make specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound goals to achieve the community Vision and Mission. These SMART goals will require City Council to accurately survey and communicate regularly with community members, create and revise planning documents to meet community goals, seek out and enlist developers and services that fit within our plan and carefully monitor progress.
Commented