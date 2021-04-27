Carla McQuade - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 5
Carla McQuade did not respond to the questionnaire. In her filing with the Wasco County Clerk, McQuade lists her relevant experience as self employed; team interaction; problem — solutions — accommodating decision making. "I do feel my position would be an asset with background of working with people and issues and situations."
She describes her occupational experience as that of sales rep, talking with people and organizing events.
Her educational background includes PCC Sylvannia College studying business.
