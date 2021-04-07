Benefits Meals on Wheels
PACT — Performances at Adult Center Theater — will broadcast Bullshot Crummond, originally staged at Columbia Center for the Arts as a CAST production, on April 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240. All proceeds from the broadcasts of the February 2013 performance will benefit the Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels program.
To make a donation, visit www.hrvac.org.
Six actors play 12 roles, and it took an additional 12 crew members to pull off the complicated show, noted director Lynda Dallman. David Fox stars as Detective Bullshot Drummond, Megan Farrell as Miss Rosemary Fenton, and Tom Butler as Count Otto Von Bruno; Traci Johnson stars as Ms. Lena Von Bruno, Gregory Baisden as Algy, Scabbard, The Waiter and Marovitch , and Jake Camp as Professor Fenton, Kwang Li, and the policeman. Among the crew were Jeff Cook as technical director, Bill Weiler as music director, and Lisa Roth as sound director.
“The decision to bring Bullshot Crummond to the CAST stage was not made lightly,” wrote Dallman in her 2013 director’s notes. “Yes, on its surface it’s a zany spoof of 1930s grade B detective movies and British Detective Bulldog Drummond novels, but the special challenges of recreating these characters and special effects in a black box theatre were apparent.
“Much of the humor in the play depends on bizarre coincidences, unlikely events, elaborate (but obvious) disguises, foreign accents, assorted natural disasters, airplane and car crashes, flying birds, deadly spiders and destructive electronic devices. Could we really do it? Luckily for Gorge-area audiences, this undaunted group of talented actors and skilled technicians said, ‘I’m in’ and gave their all to creating wacky, stereotypical characters and recreating film effects on stage. And then, as Bullshot Crummond says, ‘The rest was easy.’”
Bullshot Crummond shows April 10 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/89364968240. Donations to the Hood River Valley Adult Center Meals on Wheels program can be made by visiting www.hrvac.org.
Commented