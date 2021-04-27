Brian Stevens - North Wasco County School District #21 — Zone 5
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the North Wasco County School District #21 board?
I have been volunteering, mentoring, & coaching kids in The Dalles for 19 years.
I’m know the impact that I’ve had in the building. I now want to help with policy, hold people accountable, help the new superintendent implement her plan.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I live in The Dalles across the street from the high school. I worked in the surgical department taking care of patient and family needs at MCMC for 15 years. I’ve coached youth sports for 19 years, high school for 6 years. I am now a professional basketball coach in the TBL & trainer.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Getting a high school bond to ballot that will be fiscally responsible and not “tax people out of their homes”.
I will ensure teachers have the support they need to be successful in the classroom.
I will make certain our children acquire the skills needed to meet the demands of higher education and job training/trades
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Assuming kids are back in person beginning in the fall then the new bond needs to be the next priority. Our community & kids must have a new building. There’s asbestos, decaying plumbing, & the building doesn’t meet fire code or safety...just to name a few of its issues.
