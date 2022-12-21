On Dec. 10, opera singer and The Dalles High School graduate Anna Viemeister and her husband Jeremy Griffin, as well as various local performers came together for the fourth annual Holiday Spectacular Christmas concert at the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles.
Performances by the Cascade Singers lead by Gary Estep (bottom, left), Katherina Blackmar, the I-84 Productions House Band, and Samuel Varhan included some classical, rock, pop and jazz renditions of classic Christmas songs, along with spoken word poetry performed by Cowboy Poet Duane Nelson (bottom, right). Local businesses donated prizes that were raffled off during the concert.
