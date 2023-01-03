Thank you

I’d like to thank the folks in all the great little towns around the Gorge for listening to and supporting Jiveradio at 101.5 FM for the last four years. It was a non-profit effort that had high hopes of serving the community for much longer. Unfortunately, the loss of funding coupled with COVID to squash it’s future. We know many of you listen online where we hope to remain for a long time, if not a good time!