Twenty two years ago this February, Celilo Cancer Center (CCC) treated its first patient, and this month it will treat its last medical oncology/hematology patient. Back then, when the CEO of Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) realized there were many people in the area who were traveling to Portland or were not receiving any care at all, a vision was created to bring comprehensive cancer care to the Gorge. It can’t be emphasized enough the effort put forth by the community, hospital board and CEO in conceiving and building Celilo. In 2001 Celilo Cancer Center opened its doors with a patient-centered Planetree philosophy of care.

The Columbia River flows through The Gorge and Celilo Falls was a sacred fishing site for local Native American tribes. The Celilo Cancer Center was named for this sacred site. It’s name signifies ‘falling waters’ and implies healing. The architecture of the building included water falls inside and out. It rose on the hill behind MCMC. Nationally renowned radiation oncologists were hired, and later medical oncologists/hematologists to provide a level of caner care second to none.