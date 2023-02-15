Twenty two years ago this February, Celilo Cancer Center (CCC) treated its first patient, and this month it will treat its last medical oncology/hematology patient. Back then, when the CEO of Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) realized there were many people in the area who were traveling to Portland or were not receiving any care at all, a vision was created to bring comprehensive cancer care to the Gorge. It can’t be emphasized enough the effort put forth by the community, hospital board and CEO in conceiving and building Celilo. In 2001 Celilo Cancer Center opened its doors with a patient-centered Planetree philosophy of care.
The Columbia River flows through The Gorge and Celilo Falls was a sacred fishing site for local Native American tribes. The Celilo Cancer Center was named for this sacred site. It’s name signifies ‘falling waters’ and implies healing. The architecture of the building included water falls inside and out. It rose on the hill behind MCMC. Nationally renowned radiation oncologists were hired, and later medical oncologists/hematologists to provide a level of caner care second to none.
By 2008, CCC was accredited through the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, the only one in The Gorge, subsequently became a Center of Excellence with commendation. About a year later MCMC/Celilo became the first Oregon facility to be accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers as a comprehensive breast cancer treatment center. CCC was the first in Oregon (ahead of OHSU) and the second on the entire west coast to achieve this accreditation. Patients from Portland, Bend, TriCities and from many other locations in the region came to Celilo because of its reputation and the high level of care provided.
What did this mean for our community? We had a world class cancer center in The Gorge which cared for patients with many kinds of cancer and care needs. Patients could receive chemotherapy, immunotherapy, supportive care and participate in national clinical trials close to home. As genetics came to the forefront of cancer care, a counseling and testing service was added. This was all supported by a team of professional, compassionate health care providers. Included in this care was emotional support through massage, meditation, acupuncture, yoga, journaling, Reiki, and body image and support groups, along with relaxing spas. Volunteers served lunches, tapioca pudding, and therapy pets came to visit. Patients were also supported by professionals from pharmacy, social work, nutrition and chaplaincy. Nurse navigators helped patients maneuver through their cancer journeys.
But more importantly, all this gave Celilo its human touch. The staff worked hard to set Celilo apart from other cancer centers by trying to go above and beyond...by providing TLC, lovingly greeting every person by first name, helping them be comfortable during their time at Celilo with warm hand-made quilts, dressing up for holidays to bring a smile to patients, making treats and cards for holidays and birthdays, sending them Christmas cards with team photo, pooling personal money together to buy special gifts and supplies for patients, attending events in our patients lives, caroling at their doorstep at Christmas time, hugging, holding their hands ... sharing their laughter and smiles along with their tears. And when some of our patients lost their battle with cancer, the Celilo family was there to send families a heart-felt card and give a hug at funerals. The Medical Oncology/Hematology patients were treated as family and were given the best care possible. The staff took pride in going the extra mile for the patients...showing empathy for all they were going through.
What did this mean to our patients? A patient who was first diagnosed and cared for at Celilo in 2005 until her death in 2022 said it so eloquently in her book about her cancer journey:
“The Celilo Cancer Center ... has offered a place of comfort and healing for so many of us. I am forever grateful to the Celilo staff, all of whom have helped me through the toughest times with kindness, compassion, knowledge, and skill.” — Carole Anderson, My Handmade Life
Those of us who were privileged to have been a part of the Celilo Family are today grieving this loss and many contributed to this “eulogy.” While our hearts are heavy, to paraphrase AA Milne: How lucky we are to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Editor's note: Celilo Cancer Center continues to provide most services, and will restart closed programs (oncology) when a qualified physician can be found, according to MCMC management. All support staff and programs are being retained in anticipation of restarting the program.
