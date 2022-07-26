One neighborhood may get some reprieve from speeding cars as the White Salmon City Council voted unanimously to approve modifications, including a northbound stop sign at the top of Dock Grade Road at its intersection with SE Oak Street.
One of two main entrances into city limits from State Route 14, residents made known to city officials at a public hearing last month that Dock Grade Road is dangerous to normal daily life in the neighborhood as visiting traffic often speeds through the neighborhood to the intersection with Jewett Boulevard, looking to make a left into downtown.
City councilors approved a suite of modifications to slow traffic down while traveling through the residential area. This includes relocating the two stop signs on Oak Street closer to the intersection with Dock Grade, painting stop strips and speed limit on the one-way road, clearing the line-of-sight, lane-narrowing using larger and brighter bollards, and installing larger and easier-to-read speed limit signs.
Police Chief Mike Hepner endorsed a stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of Dock Grade and Oak, noting that a stop sign would eliminate much of the speeding he has observed in the area.
Attendees of the public hearing last month largely endorsed a stop sign. Resident Amanda Lawrence thanked the council for considering a stop sign at the intersection, saying she feels that the increased traffic on the road has made it something of a barrier that children are forced to cross, making unsafe conditions.
Resident Bill Fletcher voiced opposition to a stop sign, saying that it would not eliminate speeding by drivers.
Public Works Foreman Jeff Cooper noted that the intersection will not be recognized in Google Maps.
