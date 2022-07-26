One neighborhood may get some reprieve from speeding cars as the White Salmon City Council voted unanimously to approve modifications, including a northbound stop sign at the top of Dock Grade Road at its intersection with SE Oak Street.

One of two main entrances into city limits from State Route 14, residents made known to city officials at a public hearing last month that Dock Grade Road is dangerous to normal daily life in the neighborhood as visiting traffic often speeds through the neighborhood to the intersection with Jewett Boulevard, looking to make a left into downtown.