WHITE SALMON — The Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual White Salmon Community 4th of July Parade & Celebration in the Park on Monday July 4th, 2022. Bring your red, white and blue and come join your neighbors for a fun afternoon as we celebrate our freedom and honor our veterans. There will be prizes for best entries.
Veterans, and widows of, are invited to be our honored guests in this parade. Pre-register to reserve a ride.
The parade begins at 1:00 pm led by our Grand Marshall, Clel Harr, through downtown White Salmon on Jewett Blvd and ending at Rheingarten Park where we will enjoy live music at 2:00 by Harmony of the Gorge and the 204th Army Concert Band. VIP seating will be provided under the tents for veterans and their spouse/guest. Please join us.
For more information, please contact the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce at 509-493-3630, or at mtadamschamber@gmail.com .
